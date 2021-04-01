Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,394 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $53,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.