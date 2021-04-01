Truist Financial Corp Sells 23,372 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $43,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 107.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ball by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

