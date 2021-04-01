Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,259 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $60,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.