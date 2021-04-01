Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

