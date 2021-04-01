Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

