TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $355.29 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $355.29 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00007338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,600,773 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

