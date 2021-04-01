Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,687.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

