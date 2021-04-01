Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

TNP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

