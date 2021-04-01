TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in TTEC were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TTEC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

