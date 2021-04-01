Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of WW International worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 over the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

