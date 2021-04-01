Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.29 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.