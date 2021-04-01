Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 633.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $343,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NYSE:WLL opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.