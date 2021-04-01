Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.24 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 91,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 26.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 154,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

