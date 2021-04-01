Twinbeech Capital LP Has $525,000 Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 87.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $5,190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $4,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE CNNE opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.