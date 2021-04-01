Twinbeech Capital LP Has $620,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Semtech by 46.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Semtech by 213.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,789 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

