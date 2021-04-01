Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $639,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $109.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.