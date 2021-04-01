Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $813,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC opened at $69.87 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.