Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $798,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,097 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,009. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.