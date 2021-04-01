Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rollins by 137.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 164,086 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Rollins by 32.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.