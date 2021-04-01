Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 5,792 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $193,350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,505,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $13,212,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

