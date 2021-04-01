Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $510.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $424.53 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $275.38 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

