U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.91 and last traded at $69.91. Approximately 1,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 365,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

