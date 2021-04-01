Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

UBER stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

