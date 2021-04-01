Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBSFY. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.70 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

