UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires 2,155 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,545,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. 2,653,497 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.