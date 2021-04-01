UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys 88 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.