UBP Investment Advisors SA Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,162,000 after buying an additional 254,361 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 205,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,185. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.