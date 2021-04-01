UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 205,300 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.41% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

