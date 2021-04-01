UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,166. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Truist boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

