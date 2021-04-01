UBS Oconnor LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 176.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.11. 14,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -147.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

