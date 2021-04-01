UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 1,225,000 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,000. Lordstown Motors accounts for approximately 0.3% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.74% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

RIDE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 143,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,919. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

