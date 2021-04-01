UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.98

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

