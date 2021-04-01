UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys 528 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after buying an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after buying an additional 250,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.40. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,073. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.92.

