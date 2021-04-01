UMA Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Chevron by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.50. 235,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,558,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

