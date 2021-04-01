UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $148.61. 714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $159.56.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

