UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 585 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,078. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

