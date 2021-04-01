UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 268,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 195.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,410. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.