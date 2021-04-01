Unification Price Reaches $0.0531 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unification has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $69,700.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00643746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.