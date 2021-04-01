UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $223.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.74. UniFirst has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $258.86.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.