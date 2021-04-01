United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,785,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,666,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

