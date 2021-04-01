United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 162,097 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after buying an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 263,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

