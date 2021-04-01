United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after acquiring an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,007,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.22 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

