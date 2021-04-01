United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112,798 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 270,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,954 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,566,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

MIC opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

