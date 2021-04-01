United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,634 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.14 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

