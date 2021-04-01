United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UEEC opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. United Health Products has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.26.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

