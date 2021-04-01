United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $339.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $187,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $41,262,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

