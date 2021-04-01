Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 34.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at $426,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $687.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.