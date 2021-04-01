Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

UNM opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 842,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 49,119 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

