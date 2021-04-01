UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 7.7%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.19. 35,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,766,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.55 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

