Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $125.00. 18,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,330,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Get Upstart alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.